St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STJPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.