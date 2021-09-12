STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 150.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,797 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

