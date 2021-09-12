Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $12,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.