Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Emclaire Financial worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMCF opened at $27.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Emclaire Financial Corp has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

