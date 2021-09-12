Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.