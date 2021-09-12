Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

