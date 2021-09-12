State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 56,777 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Starbucks worth $162,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

