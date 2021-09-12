State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 879,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $182,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $193.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.