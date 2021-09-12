State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $165.07 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682,848 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $165,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.54 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.18 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day moving average is $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

