State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $195,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.57 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

