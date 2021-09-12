State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,393 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,393 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $211,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 18.3% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.81 and a 200 day moving average of $263.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $201.44 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.