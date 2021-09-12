State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,395 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $249,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

