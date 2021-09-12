Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,534 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

