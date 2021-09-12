Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

