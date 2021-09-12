Stephen Fenby Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Stock

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Fenby sold 2,000,000 shares of Midwich Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 608 ($7.94), for a total value of £12,160,000 ($15,887,117.85).

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Friday. Midwich Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 565.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. The stock has a market cap of £545.73 million and a P/E ratio of -143.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

