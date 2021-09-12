Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Position Lowered by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 36,640 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $574,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

