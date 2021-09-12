STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th.
STM stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
