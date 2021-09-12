STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

STM stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,097. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

