Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

