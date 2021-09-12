Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

