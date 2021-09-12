Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 105,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $446,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.59 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.