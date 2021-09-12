Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

AMAT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

