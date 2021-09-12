Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.90% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 988,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 97,829 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $27.29.

