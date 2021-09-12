Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $307.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Financial Group worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.