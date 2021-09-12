Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 6,712,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 1,804,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £957.00 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

