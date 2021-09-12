Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

