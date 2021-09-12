Swiss National Bank Buys 2,400 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 263,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

