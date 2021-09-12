Swiss National Bank Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $92.54 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

