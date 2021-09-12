Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

