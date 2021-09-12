Swiss National Bank Sells 8,100 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Rayonier by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 74.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after purchasing an additional 594,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 18.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RYN opened at $36.57 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

