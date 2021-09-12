Swiss National Bank Sells 8,800 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Teradata worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

