Sycale Advisors NY LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Alpha Capital Acquisition makes up 2.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned about 7.27% of Alpha Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

