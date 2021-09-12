Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.29). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

SYBX traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 223,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,445. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $165.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

