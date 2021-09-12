T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $177.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.28. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. Research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 983,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 230.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,237,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 193,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 19.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

