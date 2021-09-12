Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey Sells 304 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher J. Twomey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $122.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.39. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 434.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.