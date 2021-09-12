Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 21,403 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $122.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,453.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

