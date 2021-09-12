Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 485,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares in the company, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 461,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 237.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 30.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.