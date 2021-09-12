TD Securities Increases Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target to C$3.25

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock.

TRZBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRZBF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

