Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,243 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 298,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,864,000 after buying an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $66.58 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

