Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.79.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

