Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $542,000 Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 991,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,201 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $23,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 357,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,724,000 after acquiring an additional 139,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 431,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,412,000 after acquiring an additional 128,136 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

