Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,314 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Umpqua were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 63.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

