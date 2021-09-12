Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 493 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.