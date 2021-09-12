Teck Resources Limited (TECK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0397 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Teck Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 61.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Teck Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

