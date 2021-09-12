Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$32.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.66. The stock has a market cap of C$17.06 billion and a PE ratio of 105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$32.50.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.