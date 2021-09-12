Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of GIM opened at $5.49 on Friday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 76,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $428,421.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,351,496 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,615. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.01% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

