Tendies (TEND) Trading Down 51.6% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 24.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $348,312.27 and approximately $50,795.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

