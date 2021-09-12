Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.96. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

