Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

TEZNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TEZNY stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

