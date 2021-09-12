Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “
NASDAQ:TERN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
