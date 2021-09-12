Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ:TERN opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

