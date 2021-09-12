TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.18.

TFII stock opened at $113.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,158,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

